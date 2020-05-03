Left Menu
12 more BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:11 IST
Twelve more Border Security Force jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, a day after two BSF jawans were found to have been infected with the deadly virus. With the 12 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 16, of which 14 are active as two persons have recovered from coronavirus.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter late this evening to announce, "Alert! 12 persons from 138th #BSF unit Ambassa found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 16 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 14) Don't panic, follow the Gov't guidelines. We are working vigilantly for your safety. #TripuraCOVID19Count." All the new COVID-19 cases are BSF jawans from 138th battalion, the same battalion from where last two coronavirus patients were identified on Saturday. COVID-19 Nodal Officer Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma said the newly identified coronavirus patients were kept in isolation inside the BSF camp itself at Ambassa in Dhalai district, about 120 km from here.

Debbarma said swabs of nearly 300 BSF personnel from the camp were collected for testing and reports would be coming on Monday. According to latest reports, 527 persons are under quarantine in Tripura, including 111 in different institutional quarantine centres.

The state has tested 4,955 people for the virus so far, officials added..

