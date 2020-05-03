Man, his daughter seek police help for taking ailing cow to hospital

A man and his daughter sought police help to take an ailing cow to a veterinary hospital after they could not make any arrangement on their own due to the ongoing lockdown, police said on Sunday. Swami Ganeshanand and his daughter Pratibha Anand found a cow in sick condition in lane no. 30 at Tughlakabad Extension but they could not find any help due to the lockdown. The two informed Kalkaji ACP Govind Sharma about it.

Since the condition of the cow was serious, the ACP immediately coordinated with the district collector of central zone who readily extended help and arranged veterinary services, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Accordingly, an ambulance was arranged and the cow was taken to a veterinary hospital in Tis Hazari.