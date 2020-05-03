Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 150 liquor shops likely to open in Delhi from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:58 IST
Around 150 liquor shops likely to open in Delhi from Monday

Around 150 liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital are likely to open from Monday as the Delhi government has announced implementation of the latest lockdown relaxations. According to an official, four government-run agencies, which are responsible for sale of liquor in Delhi, have submitted the list of the liquor shops which can be allowed to open following coronavirus guidelines.

"About 150 liquor shops are likely to open in Delhi from Monday," the official said, adding that these are likely remain open till 7 in evening. On Saturday, the excise department directed these four agencies to identify liquor outlets which fulfil all conditions prescribed by the the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, liquor shops will not be allowed to open in COVID-19 containment zones. Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store have been given the permission to open liquor shops in public places, except malls and market complexes.

The agencies will also have to give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfil all conditions prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to the excise department..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that it was not man-made. There i...

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

Turkeys health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The countrys total death toll stands at 3,397. Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were conf...

Delhi Metro observes 26th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro observed its 26th Foundation Day on Sunday, but could not celebrate the occasion formally due to the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. The metro services were suspended on March 22...

MP: 4 dead, 2 battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

Four persons died and two others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020