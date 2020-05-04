Coronavirus patient dies at Mathura Military Hospital

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Military Hospital here, officials said on Sunday. The woman, who was undergoing treatment for other ailments, had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

She was on ventilator for the last two days and breathed her last on Saturday night, he said. With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the district rose to two.

The total number of cases in Mathura stands at 28.PTI CORR DPB DPB.