Northern Railways extends run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains

In order to ensure the faster supply of essential commodities, Northern railway in association with other Zonal Railways, has decided to extend the run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains (PCETs), according to a press release.

Updated: 04-05-2020 02:31 IST
Northern Railways extends run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to ensure the faster supply of essential commodities, Northern railway in association with other Zonal Railways, has decided to extend the run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains (PCETs), according to a press release.

As per the release, these include -- New Delhi - Guwahati Parcel Express; Guwahati- New Delhi Parcel Express; Amritsar - Howrah Parcel Express; Howrah - Amritsar Parcel Express; New Delhi - Jammu Tawi. Parcel Express; JammuTawi - New Delhi Parcel Express; Kalka - Ambala Parcel Express; Ambala - Kalka Parcel Express; Dehradun - New Delhi Parcel Express and New Delhi - Dehradun Parcel Express.

The Indian Railways had on Sunday issued guidelines regarding the operation of 'Shramik special trains', deployed to transport workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown to their respective destinations. (ANI)

