Winston Peters congratulates NRL, Warriors to participate in trans-Tasman bubble

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future "Trans-Tasman bubble", and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible.

"Congratulations to the NRL and the Warriors for being the first to participate in what we hope will become, further down the track, a COVID-19 trans-Tasman bubble," said Mr Peters.

"The Warriors' participation in the NRL in Australia shows that a trans-Tasman bubble could work seriously well."

"Australia and New Zealand are two of the most integrated economies in the world. The idea of a bubble with Australia has floated two weeks ago, and this is an example of the sort of action that could happen within it, while always ensuring the protection of public health.

"Officials in both countries are considering all aspects of the trans-Tasman concept and planning how this could happen more broadly. A trans-Tasman bubble needs to be carefully managed as we move out our COVID-19 restrictions."

"Good luck to the whole team, it'll be a tough season but all New Zealanders will be watching in on 28 May."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)