Delhi Police use drones for surveillance in Ghazipur market

With the lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19, drones are being used for surveillance by Delhi Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:29 IST
Visuals shot by drone during surveillance in wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19, drones are being used for surveillance by Delhi Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here.

Earlier in the morning, people formed a long queue outside the Ghazipur market and were seen wearing face masks.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and then for another two weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. (ANI)

