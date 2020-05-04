Delhi Police use drones for surveillance in Ghazipur market
With the lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19, drones are being used for surveillance by Delhi Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:29 IST
With the lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19, drones are being used for surveillance by Delhi Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here.
Earlier in the morning, people formed a long queue outside the Ghazipur market and were seen wearing face masks.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and then for another two weeks from May 4 with some relaxations. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghazipur
- Delhi Police
- Narendra Modi
- COVID
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Social distancing goes for toss at Delhi's Ghazipur mandi
Allahabad HC to hear Ghazipur MP's plea on administration's ban on 'azaan'
People at Delhi's Ghazipur market observe social distancing amid lockdown
People flout social distancing norms at Delhi's Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market