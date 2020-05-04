Railways not selling tickets to migrants, charging standard fare in Shramik special trains from State Govts: Sources

The Indian Railways has said that it is charging only standard fare in Shramik special trains from State Governments, which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways. "Railways is charging only standard fare for this class from State Governments which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways. The Railways is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by States," said sources from the Ministry of Railways.

The Railways is running Shramik special trains keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing, said sources adding the trains are returning empty from destinations under lock and key. Free food and bottled water is also being provided to the migrants by railways. "The Railways has run 34 Shramik special trains so far from different parts of the country and is fulfilling its social responsibility of providing safe and convenient travel especially to the poorest of the poor in a time of crisis," the sources added.

The special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country due to lockdown. The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17.

The Ministry of Railways had said in a statement that in continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17. (ANI)