JK govt declares entire Kashmir valley, 2 district of Jammu in red zone

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:19 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared the entire Kashmir valley and three district of Jammu region as "red zone" based on overall assessment of the coronavirus situation and expected movement of stranded persons to the union territory.  The classification of districts was given in an order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday night. The Union Health Ministry had classified four districts of Jammu and Kashmir - Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag and Shopian -- in red zone.

The Centre has allowed the administration of States and Union Territories (UTs) to classify additional districts as red or orange zones. However, States and UTs are not allowed to lower the zone classification of a district. As per the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, entire Kashmir valley, which comprises ten districts has been declared as red zone. In Jammu region, three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua  are in red zone, it said.

While four districts of Jammu region - Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban and Rajouri - are in orange zone, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch are in green zone. The other guidelines issued by the chief secretary were more or less based on the MHA order issued on May 1 for the third phase of lockdown from May 4 to May 17. As per the guidelines, the government has allowed movement of individuals in vehicles only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two passengers, besides the driver in four-wheelers, and with no pillion rider in case of two-wheelers.

“Intra-district movement of individuals is also allowed in orange zone in individual vehicles with similar restriction of passengers in four and two-wheelers, on the basis of passes issued by the district authority. Taxi and cab aggregators are permitted to ply with one driver and two passengers only while e-commerce activities (home delivery etc) are permitted for essential services and goods," the order said, "Private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength as per requirement with remaining persons working from home,” the order said. In green zone districts, all activities which are permitted in orange zone, will be allowed, it said.

Other activities permitted in green zones included opening of all shops except those prohibited across the Union Territory. The activities which will remain prohibited in the entire UT include all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance, security purposes or for purposes permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All schools, colleges, universities, educational and training coaching institutions etc. will also remain closed across the UT till March 17 but online and distance learning will be permitted. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes permitted by the MHA will remain prohibited, the order said.

As per the government order, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, liquor shops, restaurants, auditoriums, assembly hails and similar places will remain shut. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities has been prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. The order said district magistrates will issue specific prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC. However, persons above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years will stay at home except for meeting essential requirements or for health purposes.

Hospitality services other than those used for housing health, police, Government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons and quarantine facilities will remain closed. “All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings will remain prohibited in the entire UT. All religious places and place of worship will be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited,” it said.

