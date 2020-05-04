Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 2:43 p.m.

Himachal Pradesh: Huge rush at shops on first day of COVID-19 lockdown phase 3. 2:23 p.m.

Jharkhand government not to implement lockdown relaxations for now. 2:06 p.m.

67 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, number rises to 1,650 in state. 2:01 p.m.

Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi. 1:56 p.m.

Singapore confirms 573 new COVID-19 cases. 1:31 p.m.

Two floors of BSF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member contracts COVID-19. 1:02 p.m.

Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases surges past 20,000. 12:48 p.m.

Kerala opens border at six places to enable Keralites return from other states. 12:18 p.m.

JK govt declares entire Kashmir valley, 2 district of Jammu in red zone. 11:45 a.m.

Nearly 4,800 Indians are COVID-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore: Envoy 11:12 a.m. India's manufacturing sector activity hits record low in April amid lockdown: Survey.

10:38 a.m. Rajasthan records four more coronavirus deaths, while 123 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said.

10:02 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,373 in India, number of cases climbs to 42,533.

10:00 a.m. Maharashtra CM asks Centre not to charge train fare from migrant workers during enforced lockdown due to coronavirus.

9:08 a.m. Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound.