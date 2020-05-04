Six die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded six more coronavirus deaths on Monday, while 130 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said six people, including four in Jaipur and two in Jodhpur, died of the virus.

The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 77. Jaipur alone has reported 44 deaths. As many as 130 new cases, including 76 in Jodhpur, 19 in Chittorgarh, 15 in Jaipur, 11 in Pali, three in Kota, two in Rajsamand and one each in Dholpur, Alwar, Bikaner and Udaipur have been reported, the Health Department official said.

The state now has 3,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 937 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,545 active cases, Singh said. Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 1,008 infections, followed by 708 in Jodhpur.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus..