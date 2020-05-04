All liquor shops in eastern range shut for violation of social distancing norms: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said that all liquor shops in the eastern range here -- that were opened on Monday -- have been shut for violation of social distancing norms.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said, "All liquor shops in the eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops."

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. (ANI)