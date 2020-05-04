57-year-old Pune police ASI dies of coronavirus

A 57-year-old assistant sub inspector of Pune police on Monday died of coronavirus infection in a private hospital, officials said. He had tested positive for the virus in the last week of April and succumbed at around 1pm, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave said.

A statement from Bharti Hospital where he was admitted said the ASI was suffering from obesity and hypertension and was on ventilator for 12 days. The Joint CP said so far 12 Pune police personnel have tested positive for the virus.