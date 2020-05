BRIEF-ExxonMobil Has Indefinitely Postponed Sale Of $2 Bln In Oil And Gas Assets In North Sea - WSJ

* EXXONMOBIL HAS INDEFINITELY POSTPONED SALE OF $2 BILLION IN OIL AND GAS ASSETS IN THE NORTH SEA - WSJ

* OCCIDENTAL'S $8.8 BILLION DEAL TO SELL ANADARKO'S ASSETS IN AFRICA TO FRANCE'S TOTAL SA IS FACING OBSTACLES IN SOME COUNTRIES- WSJ * OCCIDENTAL'S SALE OF OIL & GAS OPERATIONS IN MOZAMBIQUE & SOUTH AFRICA HAVE CLOSED, BUT ALGERIAN GOVERNMENT HAS WITHHELD APPROVAL OF ASSET SALE THERE- WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2zXOQHR