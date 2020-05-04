Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: More shops open in Assam after govt relaxes lockdown norms

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:30 IST
COVID-19: More shops open in Assam after govt relaxes lockdown norms

After 40 days of strict restrictions, the Assam government on Monday relaxed coronavirus-triggered lockdown norms allowing more shops to open in the state. However, most of the outlets in the high-street areas kept their shutters down due to the numbering system that allows only one-third of the shops in a row to open on a particular day. A night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am has been clamped across Assam till May 17 to prevent gathering of people in the evening.

The government has allowed standalone shops -- only one-third in a row -- to open in both urban and rural areas and the deputy commissioners held meetings with the market associations and commerce chambers in this regard on Monday morning. As per the guidelines announced by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening, if the first shop in a row is open on Monday, then the second and third will remain shut. On Tuesday, the first, third and fourth shops will be closed, and likewise.

Pharmacies, grocery shops and book stalls, however, will not come within this one-third consideration. Health related establishments like doctor chambers, veterinary clinics, dental clinics and laboratories are also spared from the curb. As per the guidelines, all the shops barring pharmacies have to down their shutters at 5 pm, an hour before the curfew comes into effect.

Markets across the state where numbering system is complete have started functioning while elsewhere, where the process is still on, the shops will open accordingly, officials said. "The shops are being numbered now. By the end of the day, this numbering will be over and they (owners) can open the shops from tomorrow (Tuesday)," Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati told PTI.

Nalbari deputy commissioner Bharat Bhushan Devchoudhury said they have allowed only those shops to open where numbering has been completed. "We are also restricting the movement of e-rickshaws. We have numbered them and implemented the odd-even scheme for that. This is done to dissuade the public to come out without a reason," he added.

In Guwahati too, the shops in high-street areas or local markets did not open till afternoon as the Kamrup metropolitan deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu called for a meeting with the commerce chamber and associations for smooth implementation of the relaxations. Offices in government and private sectors opened with 50 per cent employees with relaxation to women employees having children below the age of five till May 17.

The employees are allowed to enter office complexes after undergoing thermal scanning and using hand sanitisers, which have been arranged by the heads of the organisations irrespective of them being public or private entities. In some areas of the state capital, long traffic jams were witnessed during morning office hours with people coming out in after more than a month in their own vehicles.

City buses, intra-district and inter-district buses started operating with 50 per cent capacity, but thy will not be allowed to ply in red and orange zones. Bus conductors allowed a limited number of people to get in due to social distancing norms leading to crowding of the bus stops. However, many people jostled with each other everytime a bus arrived as they struggled to board it thereby defeating the very purpose of the exercise.

Other public transport such as autorickshaws, cycle rickshaws, taxis and cabs have started plying following the one driver-two passengers norm to ensure social distancing. Private four-wheelers are allowed with a driver and two others, while pillion riding has been permitted for a woman or one child up to the age of 12 years in case of two-wheelers.

Standalone liquor shops have already opened from Saturday and long queues were seen at almost all outlets in the state. To avail all the relaxations, wearing a mask is mandatory, failing which police will take action, Sarma had said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

As Portugal slowly reopens economy, business owners fear uncertain future

As Portugal slowly started to ease its lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus on Monday, hairdresser Cleonice Caldeira reopened her tiny beauty salon in the heart of Lisbon but her business may now face a long road to recovery. ...

Trump pushes economic reopening, ups virus death projection

Anxious to spur an economic recovery without risking lives, President Donald Trump insists that you can satisfy both see states gradually lift lockdowns while also protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 6...

Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.82 lakh cr as equities tank

Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.82 lakh crore in the BSE-listed companies on Monday tracking heavy sell-off in the market, with benchmark Sensex plunging over 2,002 points. The BSE barometer tanked 2,002.27 points or 5.94 per c...

Martin Luther King's traffic ticket changed history's course

On this day 60 years ago, a black man driving a white woman was pulled over in a traffic stop that would change the course of American history. The incident was unknown to most at the time and has been largely forgotten. The man was Martin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020