Shops reopen as lockdown norms relaxed in Covid-free Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:58 IST
Shops and business establishments reopened on Monday in Sikkim as the authorities relaxed lockdown regulations in the state which is yet to report any positive coronavirus cases so far. All shops, including those of liquor, did a brisk business as people rushed to various market places in the state capital and elsewhere in the Himalayan state.

The Sikkim government allowed shops to remain open till 4 PM from Monday, officials said. In a circular issued on Sunday, the authorities directed shopkeepers and consumers to strictly follow the social distancing norm and use masks in public places.

There was, however, little movement of vehicles as the public and private vehicles have been barred from plying till total lifting of the lockdown, officials said. Sikkim is one of the few states to have reported no Covid-19 cases till date and all of its four districts are 'green zones'.

