12 people, including CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people including a CISF personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 179, according to officials. A 20-year-old woman was discharged from hospital after her successful treatment of COVID-19, taking the number of those cured in the district to 102, the officials said.

"Total 82 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Twelve of them were positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 179," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. One woman was admitted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and she was discharged on Monday, the officer said.

"So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 77 active cases in the district," he said. The recovery rate of patients is 56.98 per cent, according to the official statistics.

