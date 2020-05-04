Adhir Chowdhury wrties to Goyal, seeks trains for stranded people from West Bengal
With government giving some relaxations in the extended lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding more trains for stranded people including from West Bengal.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:06 IST
With government giving some relaxations in the extended lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding more trains for stranded people including from West Bengal. "I do appreciate the enormous workload on your shoulders given the present situation of mass transport in the wake of lockdown relaxation... Lakhs of people from my state West Bengal have been stranded like others and have been leading a harrowing life," Chowdhury said in the letter.
"I may request you to cater more trains to transport those unfortunate souls to their destinations in view of millions of stranded persons," he added. The lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended for two weeks starting today. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Piyush Goyal
- West Bengal
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- COVID
- Congress
ALSO READ
11 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, death toll reaches 33
17 bank branches shut in containment zones of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district
Close to 70 pc COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic: West Bengal Chief Secretary
127 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal in 48 hours; number of active cases rises to 639: Health department.
Our experts feel COVID-19 restrictions should continue till end of May: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.