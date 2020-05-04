Adhir Chowdhury wrties to Goyal, seeks trains for stranded people from West Bengal

With government giving some relaxations in the extended lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding more trains for stranded people including from West Bengal. "I do appreciate the enormous workload on your shoulders given the present situation of mass transport in the wake of lockdown relaxation... Lakhs of people from my state West Bengal have been stranded like others and have been leading a harrowing life," Chowdhury said in the letter.

"I may request you to cater more trains to transport those unfortunate souls to their destinations in view of millions of stranded persons," he added. The lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended for two weeks starting today. (ANI)