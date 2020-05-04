Senior diplomat Rahul Chhabra appointed economic relations secretary in MEA

Senior diplomat Rahul Chhabra appointed economic relations secretary in MEAPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:26 IST
Senior diplomat Rahul Chhabra has been appointed as the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, according to an official order issued on Monday
Chhabra, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the High Commissioner of India to Kenya
He has been appointed as the secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs in place of T S Tirumurti, who has been appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the United Nations in New York, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.
ALSO READ
TS Tirumurti is India's new Permanent Representative to UN
Kenya's recovery of COVID-19 patients surpassed 100 marks
Kenya's central bank cuts benchmark lending rate again
Most Kenyan regions ill-prepared to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, senate warns
Lesbians, gays live in fear of attacks in Kenyan refugee camp