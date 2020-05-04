17 new coronavirus cases in Ujjain
Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been reported in Ujjain taking the total number of cases in the district to 177 so far as per official data.ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:44 IST
According to a bulletin by the office of Dr Anusuiya Gawali Sinha, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO), Ujjain, four COVID-19 positive patients have died today.
So far samples of 3,478 people have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the district, while 35 have lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)
