Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long queues at liquor shops, which re-open as Centre relaxes COVID-19 lockdown

A serpentine queue stretching over a kilometre at least was seen outside a liquor outlet here in Chittoor on Monday. Men who covered their faces with handkerchiefs or other masks, their lungis tucked up impatiently jostled each other impatient to get their hands on - a bottle of "daru"(alcohol).

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:45 IST
Long queues at liquor shops, which re-open as Centre relaxes COVID-19 lockdown
Social distancing norms outside a liquors store in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh flouted on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A serpentine queue stretching over a kilometre at least was seen outside a liquor outlet here in Chittoor on Monday. Men who covered their faces with handkerchiefs or other masks, their lungis tucked up impatiently jostled each other impatient to get their hands on - a bottle of "daru"(alcohol). With the Centre now permitting sale of liquor with "certain conditions" for standalone shops in all zones, barring containment areas, the scene was similar in other parts of the state and the country after liquor stores re-opened.

People were seen queuing up from as early as 7 AM, with social distancing protocols going for a toss. Many people who were standing in queues were seen not wearing masks as well.

Apart from Chittor, social distancing norms were flouted at liquor shops in Srikakulam and Kalahasti rural mandal as well. Close to18 liquor shops in Kalahasti rural mandal opened today, three shops in Srikalahasti town opened from 11 am to 7 pm. However, bars and clubs are not given permission to open.

Long queues were seen outside a liquor shop on Nuzividu road of Hanuman Junction town of Krishna District. The scene was similar in other parts of the country with shops being temporarily shut down in places as it was difficult to get the crowds to maintain social distancing. In some areas clashes also erupted between the liquor buyers.

In the national capital Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said:"All liquor shops in the eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops." There are around 90 containment zones in the city. People line up at liquor shops in Mumbai after state government allowed standalone shops including liquor shops to open from today except in the containment zones.

Liquor and sweet shops opened in Guwahati following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Similarly, in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Raipur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Noida, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Chikmagalur and many other places were seen thronging the liquor stores in large numbers while some adhering the norms of social distancing and others flouting it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general

Nigeria has received more than 311 million of funds stolen from the country by former military ruler General Sani Abacha from the United States and Jersey, a statement from the African countrys attorney general said on Monday.The United Sta...

Nigeria government to evacuate over 700 citizens from the U.S

Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has said that evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the U.S. due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is to begin on May 10, according to a news report by GhanaWeb.Consulate-General has disclosed this in ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as Buffett dumps airlines, China tensions flare

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes retreated on Monday following a U.S.-China spat about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while major carriers slumped after billionaire Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stakes in the secto...

Delhi govt rushed into opening liquor shops despite city being in ‘red zone’: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the Delhi government rushed into opening liquor shops at a time when the national capital was still in the red zone, adding it should review its decision in view of huge crowds outside thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020