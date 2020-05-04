Long queues at liquor shops, which re-open as Centre relaxes COVID-19 lockdown

A serpentine queue stretching over a kilometre at least was seen outside a liquor outlet here in Chittoor on Monday. Men who covered their faces with handkerchiefs or other masks, their lungis tucked up impatiently jostled each other impatient to get their hands on - a bottle of "daru"(alcohol). With the Centre now permitting sale of liquor with "certain conditions" for standalone shops in all zones, barring containment areas, the scene was similar in other parts of the state and the country after liquor stores re-opened.

People were seen queuing up from as early as 7 AM, with social distancing protocols going for a toss. Many people who were standing in queues were seen not wearing masks as well.

Apart from Chittor, social distancing norms were flouted at liquor shops in Srikakulam and Kalahasti rural mandal as well. Close to18 liquor shops in Kalahasti rural mandal opened today, three shops in Srikalahasti town opened from 11 am to 7 pm. However, bars and clubs are not given permission to open.

Long queues were seen outside a liquor shop on Nuzividu road of Hanuman Junction town of Krishna District. The scene was similar in other parts of the country with shops being temporarily shut down in places as it was difficult to get the crowds to maintain social distancing. In some areas clashes also erupted between the liquor buyers.

In the national capital Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said:"All liquor shops in the eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops." There are around 90 containment zones in the city. People line up at liquor shops in Mumbai after state government allowed standalone shops including liquor shops to open from today except in the containment zones.

Liquor and sweet shops opened in Guwahati following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Similarly, in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Raipur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Noida, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Chikmagalur and many other places were seen thronging the liquor stores in large numbers while some adhering the norms of social distancing and others flouting it. (ANI)