Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:15 IST
3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

Three CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured when militants opened fire on them at a checkpoint in Kupwara, officials said here on Monday, a day after five security personnel lost their lives during an encounter in the district. A teenaged civilian, reportedly of unsound mental condition, was also killed in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the ultras on Monday, they said. The militants opened fire on a naka party of the Central Reserve Police Force at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, the officials said. They said three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot.  A brief shootout ensued as the CRPF personnel opened retaliatory firing, the officials said. A 15-year-old civilian boy, identified as Mohammad Hazim Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident, they said, adding he was reportedly mentally challenged.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the assailants, the officials said. This was second major damage inflicted by militants on security forces in Kupwara district within 48 hours.  Five army personnel including two officers and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed during an encounter with militants on Saturday in Handwara area. PTI MIJ TIR TIR

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, starting with select retailers, wholesale suppliers and the construction and manufacturing indus...

AP Courtside: Roberts cuts into Supreme Court phone argument

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the tradition-bound Supreme Court into some big changes. Starting Monday, the justices are hearing arguments by telephone for the first time. The court will hear a total of 10 cases over six days, includi...

I'm still keen and motivated to play in all three formats: Du Plessis

He might have relinquished captaincy after one of the toughest seasons of his career but Faf du Plessis believes he still has the hunger and motivation to play all three formats of the game for South Africa. The 35-year-old batting mainstay...

SA comes first in 2019 Open Budget Index conducted by IBP

South Africa has once again come joint first with New Zealand in the 2019 Open Budget Index OBI, conducted by the International Budget Partnership IBP through an Open Budget Survey.The win is in recognition of the countrys commitment to a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020