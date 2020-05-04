Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 21,000 migrants travelled outside Guj in 3 days: Official

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:18 IST
Over 21,000 migrants travelled outside Guj in 3 days: Official

A total of 21,500 migrant workers and their family members stranded in Gujarat for over 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown were sent back to their native states, including UP and Bihar, through 18 trains in the last three days, a senior official said on Monday. The 18 trains, each carrying about 1200 migrants, left for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand from different stations in Gujarat on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary in the office of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Of the total 18 trains, seven trains made their journey to Odisha, six to Uttar Pradesh, four to Bihar and one to Jharkhand, he said. "These 18 trains carrying 21,500 migrants left for other states during the last three days from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad and Palanpur stations," Kumar said in a video message.

He said respective district collectors in Gujarat are coordinating with Railways authorities and bringing migrants to railway stations in buses from different places. "In addition, hundreds of migrants from adjoining states have also left Gujarat in private buses and other vehicles after getting permission from authorities," Kumar informed.

After addressing the issue of inter-state travel of migrants, the state government is now focussing on allowing intra-state travel of thousands of migrants from Saurashtra region working in Surat in diamond polishing units. "Diamond workers in Surat mainly hail from Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad districts of Saurashtra region. Since they too want to go back to their native places, Surat district collector is coordinating with his counterparts in these districts to work out a plan. A formal announcement will be made soon by the government," said Kumar.

He said those people who will be allowed to travel to their native places will be barred from coming back to Surat for one month. "We need to make sure that coronavirus does not spread in those districts. Thus, we will not allow anyone having symptoms to travel. Upon reaching there, each (worker and others) will be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. They will not be allowed to come back for at least one month," Kumar added.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, starting with select retailers, wholesale suppliers and the construction and manufacturing indus...

AP Courtside: Roberts cuts into Supreme Court phone argument

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the tradition-bound Supreme Court into some big changes. Starting Monday, the justices are hearing arguments by telephone for the first time. The court will hear a total of 10 cases over six days, includi...

I'm still keen and motivated to play in all three formats: Du Plessis

He might have relinquished captaincy after one of the toughest seasons of his career but Faf du Plessis believes he still has the hunger and motivation to play all three formats of the game for South Africa. The 35-year-old batting mainstay...

SA comes first in 2019 Open Budget Index conducted by IBP

South Africa has once again come joint first with New Zealand in the 2019 Open Budget Index OBI, conducted by the International Budget Partnership IBP through an Open Budget Survey.The win is in recognition of the countrys commitment to a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020