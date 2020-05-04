Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor, cigarette shops, offices open in Arunachal as third phase of lockdown begins with relaxations

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:49 IST
Liquor, cigarette shops, offices open in Arunachal as third phase of lockdown begins with relaxations

A number of shops apart from those selling essentital commodities opened along with offices in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, as the country entered the third phase of the lockdown with more relaxations. Liquor shops, pan and cigarette stalls and a few garment shops opened shutters in the state for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force in March, officials said.

People made a beeline in front of wine shops here from the early hours but many were left disappointed as outlets ran out of stock. "We are not in a position to meet the requirement of every customer due to limited stock," said Rinku Bora, owner of a wine shop at O Point Tinali here.

He, however, said things should normalise in the next few days. Shops selling stationery items, cigarettes and betel leaves also witnessed queues since morning.

Officials said people adhered to all safety precautions, including social distancing and wearing of masks while visiting the shops. Some government and private offices also started functioning with around 50 per cent staff.

Long queues were seen outside several bank branches at Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli, too. "The state capital witnessed heavy traffic in the morning hours, especially in the Ganga area as people ventured out of their houses," Capital SP Tumme Amo said.

The state cabinet has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss about the modalities during the third phase of the lockdown till May 17. "Though restrictions are relaxed in #Lockdown3, challenges still remain. Till there is no cure for #COVID19, we have to learn to live with it. To prepare ourselves for these very challenges, convened a cabinet sitting today on post 4th May lockdown implementation plan in Arunachal," Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein assured people that there would be no dearth of funds in the fight against COVID-19. "The state government will ensure that sufficient funds are available... and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities for its people," Mein, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, said.

Arunachal Pradesh has been categorised as a green zone by the Centre, he added..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro picks new top cop after clashing with Brazil Supreme Court

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday picked a new head of the federal police following a Supreme Court decision to block his effort to appoint a family friend - a tactical retreat a day after he and supporters threatened the court i...

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent "special corona fee" on sale of liquor: Sources.

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent special corona fee on sale of liquor Sources....

Need to have Aarogya Setu like app for all products, services to build trust: IAMAI

Mobile and internet firms body IAMAI has suggested launching an Aarogya Setu like app for restoring customer confidence in terms of authenticity of products and services in view of apprehensions among people due to coronavirus. According to...

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Klau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020