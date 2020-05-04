COVID-19 toll mounts to 50 in UP, 122 new cases

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:58 IST
The novel coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 50 on Monday with seven more fatalities in four districts and the number of cases climbed to 2,766 after 122 people tested positive. Two deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and Mathura, while one each was from Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Meerut districts, according to an official statement.

There are 1,914 active cases in the state and 802 people have recovered, it said. The highest number of 14 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by seven each in Moradabad and Meerut, five in Kanpur Nagar, three each in Mathura and Ghaziabad, two in Firozabad and one each in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Varanasi, Aligarh, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Shravasti, Amroha and Basti districts.

Earlier, Health Department Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said 3,328 samples were sent for testing on Sunday and 4,021 samples in all were tested along with the previous ones. He said 2,024 people had been kept in isolation, while 11,049 people were in quarantine. Tests are being conducted in 20 laboratories in the state. PTI SMI HMB

