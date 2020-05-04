Left Menu
Development News Edition

8,830 people have returned to state, 4.9 lakh more expected to arrive: Odisha govt

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:08 IST
8,830 people have returned to state, 4.9 lakh more expected to arrive: Odisha govt

The Odisha government on Monday said 8,830 Odia people have so far returned from other states while around 4.90 lakh more are expected to arrive within a month. This was stated by the state government's COVID-19 spokesperson, Subroto Bagchi, here during a daily briefing.

While 6,381 people have returned to the state in buses, 2,409 people arrived in trains and the remaining 39 used other means, he said. "We are expecting the return of 4.90 lakh more people as they have already registered their names in the government portal and are keen to return due to the nationwide lockdown," Bagchi said, adding it was noticed that the behaviour of some of the returnees was irking the local people.

Citing an instance, he said while coming to Ganjam in a bus, some people stopped near Boudh and behaved irrationally, prompting the locals to lodge a complaint with the police. Bagchi also cited quarantine norm violations by some of those who have already reached the state.

"Do not lose sympathy of 4.45 crore people of Odisha who have accepted the returnees as their own people," he said. "The rest of the Odisha may lose sympathy on all the returnees due to carelessness and indiscipline by a handful of people out of the 8,830 returnees," the official said, adding that reports have been received on some returnees escaping from quarantine centres.

"By escaping from the quarantine centres, you are not only putting yourself and your family in danger, but also the community," he said, adding that the people had agreed to abide by the quarantine norms before returning. "Now, after arrival in the state, some people are violating the norms and therefore may face stringent action from the government," Bagchi cautioned, adding that all people, including returnees, need to make certain sacrifices in order to win the fight against COVID-19.

He said thousands of people, including government officials, volunteers, panchayat functionaries and others, were working day in and day out for 45 days to protect the state from the pandemic. Therefore, migrant workers who return to the state should also get ready to sacrifice to a certain extent and cooperate with the administration, he added. He said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has advised the Odia people returning from other states to undergo quarantine and strictly follow all protocols and advisories issued by the government.

"In case of any violation, the sarpanch shall bring the same to the notice of the administration. Stringent action will be taken against the violators," Patnaik has said. Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also appealed to the people returning to the state to cooperate with the administration in its fight against the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows passenger bus service in Green zone

The Odisha government on Monday partially modified its earlier order and allowed plying of buses on both intra-district and inter-district routes in the green zone with restrictions, an official notification said. The notification issued by...

Bolsonaro picks new top cop after clashing with Brazil Supreme Court

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday picked a new head of the federal police following a Supreme Court decision to block his effort to appoint a family friend - a tactical retreat a day after he and supporters threatened the court i...

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent "special corona fee" on sale of liquor: Sources.

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent special corona fee on sale of liquor Sources....

Need to have Aarogya Setu like app for all products, services to build trust: IAMAI

Mobile and internet firms body IAMAI has suggested launching an Aarogya Setu like app for restoring customer confidence in terms of authenticity of products and services in view of apprehensions among people due to coronavirus. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020