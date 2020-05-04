30,000 labourers ferried in 1,000 KSRTC buses on Monday

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday informed that 1,000 buses were operated today to transport around 30,000 labourers to their respective destinations. "Today also around 800 buses from Bangalore city and 200 from other parts of the state operated to ferry migrant workers. We have operated a total of 1,000 buses today and transported around 30,000 labourers," KSRTC officials said.

"We extended bus operations till 11 pm yesterday to avoid any inconvenience to the labourers who were already at the bus stand. The last bus departed at around 11.10 pm yesterday to Gangavathi. Tomorrow bus operations will resume from 9 am to 6 pm in the evening," the official added. According to KSRTC, almost 59,880 labourers made use of the buses to reach their native places in the past three days. (ANI)