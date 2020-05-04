Left Menu
Telangana: At least 7 persons injured after sheds collapse in fruit market

At least seven people received minor injuries in the newly constructed fruit market located in Koheda village in the district after a few sheds collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

ANI | Ranga Reddy (Telangana) | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:51 IST
Telangana: At least 7 persons injured after sheds collapse in fruit market
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people received minor injuries in the newly constructed fruit market located in Koheda village in the district after a few sheds collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Bhagwat, CP, Rachakonda, said: "Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds has lashed parts of Ranga Reddy today evening. Few sheds completely collapsed and around 7 persons received minor injuries in the newly constructed fruit market located in Koheda village."

All the concerned officials have visited the place and necessary measures are being taken up to help the people and re-construct the fruit market. (ANI)

