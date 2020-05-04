Left Menu
Development News Edition

DWC issues notice to police, Instagram over 'bois locker room' revelations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:06 IST
DWC issues notice to police, Instagram over 'bois locker room' revelations

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to the police and Instagram over a group on the social networking application being used to share ''objectionable posts about minor girls''. The Delhi Police has also initiated a probe in the matter, a senior officer said.

The women's panel said it has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of the online group named 'Bois Locker Room' which was being used by some persons to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts including rape. The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-motu cognisance of reports regarding a group called 'Bois Locker Room' operational on social media platform Instagram which comprises several hundred members, the panel said in its notice to Instagram.

"It is reported that the group is used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and young women many a times with their personal information. The members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors," the notice said. The Commission said it has received several screenshots of the group. "It is a very serious matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities," the Commission said, adding that it has instituted an inquiry into the matter.  It sought information of the administration and each member of the group and on whether the social media handle has taken any action in the matter.

The Commission also asked whether Instagram had apprised the police of the matter and sought details by May 8. In the notice to Delhi Police, the panel sought a copy of the FIR and to know whether any accused has been identified and a detailed action taken report in the matter by May 8.  The Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police has also written to Instagram to share details of the group's members and admin and is awaiting their response in this regard, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. "We have not received any complaint yet in this regard. But taking sou motu cognisance of the matter, we are registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for obscenity," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell). Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities after which the group started being called out on social media.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...

Air Canada CEO sees 'darkest period' in aviation history

Canadas largest airline on Monday announced a billion-dollar loss and announced mandatory temperature checks for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Were now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation,...

As Milan eases lockdown, mayor says 'people are ready' for green change

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has pushed in recent years to make his northern Italian city more climate-smart, including setting an ambitious aim to electrify all public transport by 2030.On Monday, as the coronavirus-hit city began a slow, car...

New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions. Cuomo did not giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020