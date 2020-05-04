Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:24 IST
Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, sources said
The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown
"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi