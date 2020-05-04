Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar rise to 15

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:57 IST
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district rose to 15 on Monday after another person tested positive, an official said. Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the person got infected in Meerut, where he had gone for treatment of his mother in a private hospital.

He was shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College Begrajpur and 14 family members who came in contact have been quarantined in their home, Singh said. Meanwhile, Kambal Wala Bagh area under New Mandi police station limits has been sealed and a sanitisation process started. PTI CORR HMB

