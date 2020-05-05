Left Menu
Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:46 IST
Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

The Rajasthan government Monday said it did not take any money from stranded labourers for sending them to their states in special trains run by the Railways. "The Rajasthan government did not take any money (from migrant labourers). We did it for free for labourers and followed the Centre's guidelines for completing the process of sending them to their states in special trains," a government source said here.

The sources said the allegation that state government was charging money from labourers was being levelled for no reason. "The government of India should have made it free for labourers on its own," they said.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday night tweeted that Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan governments were collecting fare from labourers for their travel in Shramik Special trains. The sources said it was in the Centre's guidelines to collect fare from labourers for their travel.

But, no money was collected in Rajasthan, they said..

