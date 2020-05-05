Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence OfficialPTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-05-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 06:54 IST
India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.
The three ships will return to Kochi, he said. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.
