Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,568 in India; cases climb to 46,433

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:08 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,568 in India; cases climb to 46,433
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,568 and the number of cases climbed to 46,433 in the country on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active cases stood at 32,138, while 12,726 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The total number of cases also includes 111 foreign nationals. A total of 179 deaths have been reported since Monday evening, of which 98 were from West Bengal, 35 from Maharashtra, 29 from Gujarat, six from Rajasthan, five from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab and one each from Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,568 fatalities recorded so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 583 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 319, Madhya Pradesh at 165, West Bengal at 133, Rajasthan at 77, Delhi at 64, Uttar Pradesh at 50 and Andhra Pradesh at 36. The death toll reached 31 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 27 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 23 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana six, and Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities so far.

Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to co-morbidity, the ministry said on its website.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra (14,541), followed by Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Rajasthan (3,061), Madhya Pradesh (2,942) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766). The number of confirmed cases has gone up to 1,650 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,259 in West Bengal.

It has risen to 1,233 in Punjab, 1,085 in Telangana, 726 in Jammu and Kashmir, 651 in Karnataka, 528 in Bihar, and 517 in Haryana. Kerala has reported 500 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 169. A total of 115 people have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand and 102 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases so far, Chhattisgarh 58, Assam 43, and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh have registered 41 cases each so far. Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tripura has registered 29 cases, Meghalaya has reported 12, Puducherry eight and Goa has recorded seven cases so far.

Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sriram Venkataraman named Flipkart Commerce CFO

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as the Chief Financial Officer for Flipkart Commerce Flipkart and Myntra with immediate effect. Venkataraman succeeds in Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart...

Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9. The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.The number of new ...

Cricket-Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma

Australian spin great Shane Warne has suggested using weighted balls to help pace bowlers generate swing without risking health when cricket resumes after the coronavirus shutdown. The traditional way of shining the ball by rubbing it with ...

Australia, New Zealand start work on plan for travel between them

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to begin work on allowing travel between both countries and this arrangement could be eventually extended to other Pacific island nations, the countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.Such an arra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020