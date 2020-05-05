Left Menu
Rajasthan CM, South Western Army chief pay tributes Col Ashutosh Sharma

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:37 IST
Rajasthan CM, South Western Army chief pay tributes Col Ashutosh Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, South Western Army chief Lt Gen Alok Kler, and others paid tributes to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, here on Tuesday. Other officers of the Army and family members and relatives of Col Sharma were also present.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Jaipur Military Station's 61 Cavalry ground, where Chief Minister Gehlot and Lt Gen Kler paid their last respects to the slain officer. They consoled his family members present there. Col Sharma's wife, Pallavi Sharma, was seen greeting them with folded hands. Soldier Welfare Minister Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram, and other senior officials of the Army laid wreaths and paid their tributes. Colonel Sharma, who was among the five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday, is the second Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while combating terrorism.

