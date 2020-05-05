Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-KGP students come forward to help poor during lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 11:50 IST
IIT-KGP students come forward to help poor during lockdown

As people in the unorganised sector are finding it hard to make both ends meet amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, a group of students of IIT- Kharagpur has started providing food and protective gears to the poor in villages around their campus. The Gopali Youth Welfare Society, an entity which the students had formed earlier to undertake community projects in the neighbourhood of the campus, is distributing essential items to around 2,000 poor families under the Gopali gram panchayat, a member of the organisation said.

"The items that we have been distributing to each household are 3 kg rice, 500 gram onions, 2 kg potato, 100 gram soya bean to ensure nutrition of children and other members of the poor families in this crisis period," a student of the institute and spokesman of the entity Anurag Modi said. Volunteers of the organisation are distributing these items door-to-door to prevent gatherings, he said, adding that hand sanitiser and masks are also being given to maintain hygiene and safety, which are essential now to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, 500 masks were also provided to ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, police and staff at BDO and SDO offices, he said. "We will also distribute 1,000 masks among students, parents, teachers and workers of Jagriti Vidya Mandir, a school initiated by the organisation for the poor children living near the campus area years back," he said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hepatitis C drugs may help fight COVID-19, supercomputer simulations suggest

Several drugs approved for the treatment of hepatitis C viral infection have been identified as potential candidates against COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to a study based on extensive calculations using supercomp...

Stay home, reflect and be part of something bigger: Sunita Williams to Indian students stuck in US

Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has advised Indian students stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions to use the occasion to think how they could be a productive and positive addition to the ...

Kerala expats in Gulf must be brought back; blue collar workers should not be charged: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said all registered expatriates from Kerala in the Gulf region who want to return should be brought back and poor blue collar workers must not be charged by the government for the journey. Th...

Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on July 26: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on July 26 HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020