Hizbul OGW arrested in J-K's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:42 IST
One over ground worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and one pistol recovered from him on Tuesday, officials said. Acting on an information about one suspected militant in Tanta village, police, along with the army, launched a joint operation in the area on Tuesday, they said.

During the operation, one person tried to escape from cordon and was apprehended after a long chase, the officials said. On his questioning, he was identified as Tanveer Malik, an OGW of Hizbul Mujahideen, they said.

One Chinese pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered from him, the officials said. He was reportedly missing from home since February 9 this year and his missing report was lodged at the Doda police station, they added.

A case has been registered under section 7/25 Arms Act and further investigation is underway..

