EPFO sends Rs 764 crore to all Nodal Branches of pension disbursing banks

EPFO has 65 lakh pensioners under its pension scheme. All 135 field offices of EPFO processed pension payment for April 2020 in advance to avoid inconvenience to pensioners on account of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

EPFO officers and staff battled all odds to send Rs 764 crore to all Nodal Branches of the pension disbursing banks throughout India. All Bank branches have been directed to ensure credit of pension in the accounts of pensioners on schedule.

Timely credit of pension in this hour of need has been accorded top most priority by EPFO to bring succour to the pensioners during Covid19 crisis.

(With Inputs from PIB)