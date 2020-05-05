Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shramik trains: Rly asks zones to watch out for sectarian feuds, troublemakers on board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:07 IST
Shramik trains: Rly asks zones to watch out for sectarian feuds, troublemakers on board

Watch out for the possibility of sectarian feuds and troublemakers on board, and keep an eye on the behaviour of passengers — these are some of the guidelines issued to the zonal railways running 'Shramik Special' trains. Having already run 67 such trains since Friday, the Railways has now issued detailed guidelines on security and sanitisation protocols to be followed. While the Railways has officially not stated how much it has spent so far on these services, which the government says has been shared on a 85:15 ratio with the states, officials indicated that for the first 34 trains, the national transporter spent Rs 24 crore, while the states spent Rs 3.5 crore.

The Railways, in its guidelines issued on Monday, has divided the protocols into three broad sections -- originating station, destination station and on board the trains. It has also spoken on security arrangements that need to be made at all entry and exit points at the stations as well as on the trains. "Enhanced presence of security personnel. Hiring of ex-servicemen, home guards, private security etc. Close interaction with intelligence agencies will be maintained to ascertain any possibilities of a sectarian feud or group conflict among the passengers. In the event of information about any such possibility, suitable precautions may be taken like enhanced presence of security personnel at the origin, en route and destinations.

"Intensive watch on the behaviour of the passengers will be kept and any troublemakers identified and separated from the group. In the event of increased hostility, state police may be informed to intervene as soon as possible," the guidelines said. The Railways also stated that sanitisation of trains has to be done both at the originating and the destination stations.

Liquid soap is to be made available and minimal staff accommodated on board the trains for cleaning toilets, it said. The Railways, which is still dealing with allegations that it was charging migrants for these train services, has so far ferried nearly 67,000 stranded people. The national transporter is charging the fare of sleeper class tickets in mail/express trains, plus a super-fast charge of Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 20 for the Shramik Special trains..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moroccan medics isolated from families have lonely Ramadan

The holy Muslim month of Ramadan is proving particularly lonely and challenging for 30 Moroccan doctors and nurses who have been living in a luxury hotel now for nearly seven weeks to avoid the risk of infecting their families with the new ...

Austria says reopening shops has not accelerated coronavirus infections

Austrias first loosening of its coronavirus lockdown three weeks ago, in which thousands of shops reopened, has not led to a new spike in infections, though further vigilance is necessary, its health minister said on Tuesday. The Alpine rep...

Stranded Indians landing in country will have to register for COVID-19 'Aarogya Setu' app: MHA

Stranded Indians who will be brought back by special flights from abroad will have to download Aarogya Setu mobile app and detailed procedures for this entire evacuation operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday. Pu...

Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed COVID-19 intermediary care hospital in four weeks. The facility will be handed over to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020