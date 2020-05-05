93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,859

Ninety-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,859, a senior official said here on Tuesday. Briefing reporters, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 2,859 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 65 districts of the state.

He said 944 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals till now. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,862, he said.

Prasad said 20 laboratories are working and pool testing is also going in the state. "On Monday, 300 pools were tested in which there were 1,440 samples. Of the 300 pools, 34 pools were found positive," he said.