Five recover from coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Five people have recovered from coronavirus in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district, leaving only 10 active cases behind, an official said on Tuesday. The official said they tested negative for the virus second time on Tuesday

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said they had received results of 82 samples, who tested negative for the virus

Meanwhile, the authorities sealed a locality in the Kambal Wala Bagh of Muzaffarnagr after an area resident was found suffering from coronavirus at a Meerut hospital.