Five recover from coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Five recover from coronavirus in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:28 IST
Five people have recovered from coronavirus in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district, leaving only 10 active cases behind, an official said on Tuesday. The official said they tested negative for the virus second time on Tuesday
District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said they had received results of 82 samples, who tested negative for the virus
Meanwhile, the authorities sealed a locality in the Kambal Wala Bagh of Muzaffarnagr after an area resident was found suffering from coronavirus at a Meerut hospital.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar district
- UP
- Muzaffarnagr
- Kambal Wala Bagh
- Meerut
