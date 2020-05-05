Left Menu
10 cr benefitted from PDS; steps taken against 400 dealers, says Bengal govt amid anomaly charges

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:32 IST
Amid controversy over anomalies in Public Distribution System in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday said ration items have reached around 10 crore people during the lockdown and action has been taken against over 400 dealers for being involved in irregularities. West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said this in the backdrop of a series of protests across the state over alleged corruption in the distribution of free food grains to poor people through PDS.

"We have delivered free ration to around 10 crore people. Apart from digital ration card holders, the system benefitted 61 lakh people whom we have given coupons. This data reveals smooth functioning of the PDS," Bandyopadhyay said. He said 359 ration dealers have been showcaused and 65 have been suspended.

Bandyopadhyay said penalty has been imposed on 25 and more than 50 ration dealers have been arrested. "In the past four days, we have showcaused 21 ration dealers," he said.

The statement by the state government came on a day when the opposition BJP is organising silent sit-in protest demonstrations across the state against alleged collapse of the public distribution system in during the lockdown..

