Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt says no timing curbs on shops given nod to reopen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:18 IST
Maha govt says no timing curbs on shops given nod to reopen

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday clarified that all shops it has allowed to remain open, without distinction of those supplying essential or non-essential goods, shall function to their full operational timing and days to avoid crowding. It said that no restrictions like timing/day will be imposed on them by any authority except by the municipal commissioners of corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Pune Metropolitan Region and Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and by district collectors in the rest of the state.

The government said it is very necessary to ensure smooth and seamless availability of supplies during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. It said regulating markets and shops with various restrictions such as specific days, timings, entry points, among others, was proving to be counter-productive.

The government noted such restrictions are seen to be attracting crowds due to uncertainty. The government also said only the municipal commissioners or district collectors can change the perimeter/boundary of the coronavirus containment area they had determined.

In a statement issued later, the government said that at some places local officers insisted that shops be kept open only on certain days and time slots. Customers got confused and this led to crowding at these shops and hence the clarification, the statement said.

The Maharashtra government had on Sunday announced that shops selling non-essential commodities like clothes, footwear, liquor, stationery and others would also be allowed to open from Monday (May 4) in the COVID-19 non-containment zones across the state. In its order, the government had said all malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed in urban areas. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted to remain open.

All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops, shops in residential complexes -- without any distinction of essential and non-essential -- have been allowed to remain open in urban areas excluding containment zones. It, however, had said that in areas under the MMR, municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon if there are more than five shops in a lane/along road then besides all the shops selling essential goods, up to a maximum of five shops selling non-essential goods will be permitted to remain open.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential, it had said and stressed on observing social distancing strictly..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. government has nothing to do with Venezuela situation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Venezuela situation has nothing to do with our government, referring to two U.S. citizens detained by Caracas.Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House after Venezuelan President ...

U.S. Supreme Court hears case on overseas anti-AIDS funding restrictions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether a U.S. law violates constitutional free speech rights by requiring overseas affiliates of American-based nonprofit groups that seek federal funding for HIVAIDS relief to formally ado...

China's new large carrier rocket makes maiden flight

Chinas most powerful carrier rocket Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, successfully sending the trial version of the countrys new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space, the state media repo...

Over 3 lakh register in Gulf as govt prepares for biggest evacuation exercise in decades

India is launching its biggest ever evacuation exercise in decades deploying a raft of civilian aircraft and naval ships to bring back home thousands of Indians stranded in the Gulf and various other parts of the world. Over three lakh peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020