Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operation 'Samudra Setu' launched to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas

The Government has been closely monitoring the situation with respect to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on our citizens abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:43 IST
Operation 'Samudra Setu' launched to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas
The Indian Mission in the Republic of Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated by Naval ships and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy has launched Operation "Samudra Setu" - meaning "Sea Bridge", as a part of national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas. Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are presently enroute to the port of Malè, the Republic of Maldives to commence evacuation operations from 08 May 2020 as part of Phase-1.

The Government has been closely monitoring the situation with respect to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on our citizens abroad. The Indian Navy has been directed to make suitable preparations for their evacuation by sea.

The Indian Mission in the Republic of Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated by Naval ships and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening. A total of 1000 persons are planned to be evacuated during the first trip, catering for COVID- related social distancing norms vis-a-vis the carrying capacity and medical facilities available onboard.

The ships have been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation. The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 stringent protocols have also been stipulated.

The evacuated personnel will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of State authorities. This operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. government has nothing to do with Venezuela situation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Venezuela situation has nothing to do with our government, referring to two U.S. citizens detained by Caracas.Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House after Venezuelan President ...

U.S. Supreme Court hears case on overseas anti-AIDS funding restrictions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether a U.S. law violates constitutional free speech rights by requiring overseas affiliates of American-based nonprofit groups that seek federal funding for HIVAIDS relief to formally ado...

China's new large carrier rocket makes maiden flight

Chinas most powerful carrier rocket Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, successfully sending the trial version of the countrys new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space, the state media repo...

Over 3 lakh register in Gulf as govt prepares for biggest evacuation exercise in decades

India is launching its biggest ever evacuation exercise in decades deploying a raft of civilian aircraft and naval ships to bring back home thousands of Indians stranded in the Gulf and various other parts of the world. Over three lakh peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020