Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Police books 89 people for violating quarantine norms

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST
Odisha Police books 89 people for violating quarantine norms

The Odisha Police has registered cases against 89 people, who recently returned to the state from other states, for violating quarantine norms or absconding from quarantine centre. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said the cases were booked during the last 24-hours.

The DGP said that any conduct endangering the safety of others in the context of COVID-19 will be dealt strongly as per law. The police action came immediately after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday issued direction to the police to book the people creating indiscipline in the quarantine centres.

The DGP said a case has been registered at Tihidi Police Station in Bhadrak district against six persons for violating social distancing norms at the Quarantine Centre and uploading a video on Tik Tok. The case was lodged under various sections of IPC and under section 51 of Disaster Management Act, police said.

Similarly, in Jharsuguda district, another case has been registered at Jharsuguda police station on the report of Executive Officer of Jharsuguda Municipality against one person for absconding from Quarantine Centre at BTM School, police said. In Ganjam district, a case has been registered against 26 persons for absconding from Adarsha Vidyala, Ragapur.

Another case has also been registered against 56 persons on the report of Tehsildar, Kodala for absconding from Janata Nodal High School Beguniapada Quarantine Centre in Ganjam district, police said. Meanwhile, police has also registered 12 cases from May 4 morning to May 5 morning on the charge of violation of lockdown norms and 16 persons have been arrested, an officer said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews status of India's efforts in coronavirus vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the current status of Indias efforts in coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing. He chaired a meeting of a task force on coronavirus vaccine development.The rev...

Domestic manufacturers can produce 2.5 lakh PPEs, 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, GoM informed

The domestic manufacturers have reached the capacity of producing nearly 2.5 lakh PPEs and 2 lakh N-95 masks per day which is sufficient to meet the requirement of the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in near future, the Group ...

Truck driver held for trying to ferry labourers to UP

A 41-year-old truck driver wasarrested on Tuesday in Mumbai for trying to ferry 43 migrantsto Uttar Pradesh illegally amidst the coronavirus-inducedlockdown, an official saidThe accused Sahadat Yakub Ali has been booked undervarious section...

U.N. Palestinian refugee agency operating on "month-to-month" basis due to U.S. aid cuts - official

Scrambling to tackle COVID-19 in camps across the Middle East, the U.N. agency supporting Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday it only has enough cash to operate until the end of May because of American funding cuts. In 2018 President Donal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020