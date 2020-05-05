Odisha Police books 89 people for violating quarantine norms

The Odisha Police has registered cases against 89 people, who recently returned to the state from other states, for violating quarantine norms or absconding from quarantine centre. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said the cases were booked during the last 24-hours.

The DGP said that any conduct endangering the safety of others in the context of COVID-19 will be dealt strongly as per law. The police action came immediately after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday issued direction to the police to book the people creating indiscipline in the quarantine centres.

The DGP said a case has been registered at Tihidi Police Station in Bhadrak district against six persons for violating social distancing norms at the Quarantine Centre and uploading a video on Tik Tok. The case was lodged under various sections of IPC and under section 51 of Disaster Management Act, police said.

Similarly, in Jharsuguda district, another case has been registered at Jharsuguda police station on the report of Executive Officer of Jharsuguda Municipality against one person for absconding from Quarantine Centre at BTM School, police said. In Ganjam district, a case has been registered against 26 persons for absconding from Adarsha Vidyala, Ragapur.

Another case has also been registered against 56 persons on the report of Tehsildar, Kodala for absconding from Janata Nodal High School Beguniapada Quarantine Centre in Ganjam district, police said. Meanwhile, police has also registered 12 cases from May 4 morning to May 5 morning on the charge of violation of lockdown norms and 16 persons have been arrested, an officer said.