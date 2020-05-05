T'gana Human Rights panel asks govt to take steps to send back stranded people to J&K

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Tuesday asked the government to take appropriate steps for relocation of as many as 260 people mostly students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in Hyderabad due to the lockdown to their native places. The students (male and female), pursuing their studies in various colleges in Telangana approached the Commission through e-mail.

In their petition, they said 260 of them including 180 students, patients, and others were natives of Jammu and Kashmir and were scheduled to go home during vacations and had obtained air tickets also but due to COVID-19 lockdown were stuck in Hyderabad and sought facilitating their evacuation/ relocation at the earliest. They also requested the Commission to take steps and to prevail upon the Telangana government to send/re-locate them to their native places, as in the present circumstances their stay here had become "vulnerable".

In its order, TSHRC said, "In view of the request, the Commission requests the Telangana government through the Chief Secretary, and the Nodal Officer designated for movement of persons stranded due to lockdown, to take appropriate steps to send/relocate the petitioners to J&K and also report the outcome before the Commission".