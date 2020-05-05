Left Menu
Ahmedabad records 349 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths in a day

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:31 IST
Ahmedabad on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spurt in coronaviruscases so far at 349, while daily fatalities in the district also reached a new high of 39, the Gujarat heath department said. With the latest figures, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 4,425, while the death toll shot up to 273, it said.

As many as 84 more patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, raising the number of recovered people to 704, the department said. Out of the total 39 single-day deaths, 23 were men and 16 women, it said.

The case death rate of Ahmedabad city is 5.8 per cent, which is higher than the national incidence of 3.2 per cent. The city on Monday had reported 26 deaths, while the fatality figures were 23 and 20 on last Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

The number of fresh cases at 349 was also the highest single-day spike in the city so far. For the last four days the city was recording 250 to 275 cases every day. Amid a sharp rise in the number of cases, Vijay Nehra,Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad, was home quarantined for two weeks after coming in contact with two coronavirus patients during his field visit, an official said.

The state government replaced him with Vice Chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar on a temporary basis, an official release said. Another IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta, serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment), has been appointed for supervision, monitoring and coordination of works related to coronavirus in the city, the release said.

Chief secretary Anil Mukim, principal secretary in the office of chief minister, K Kailashnathan, and newly appointed officers held a meeting with staff members of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tuesday evening on how to control the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the city. Earlier in the day, Nehra said in a video message that the growth rate of active cases in the city has been brought down to below 5 per cent, and set a target to bring it further down tonil by May-end.

The city has also achieved rate of testing of samples at 5,344 per million, Nehra said, while also elaborating that action is being taken to identify potential "super spreaders" by screening a large number of vegetable vendors for coronavirus and providing them with face masks and hand sanitisers..

