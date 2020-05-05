One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases 43

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 43, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The person who tested positive hails from Goalpara and since "the person is under containment zone, there is no need to fear", the minister tweeted.

Of the total 43 cases, there are ten active cases, one person has died and 32 have been cured and discharged from hospital. This new case has been reported four days after five persons tested COVID-19 positive on April 30-four in Bongaigaon and one in Karimganj.

The four persons from Bongaigaon who tested positive had no history of contact with any Corona infected person which is the first such instance in the state. In Assam, 12,775 people have been tested so far for COVID-19 with 43 of them testing positive, 1968 results are still awaited and the remaining being negative.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 124 students, quarantined at Sarusajai Facility here, were discharged on Tuesday after they tested negative for COVID 19. Sarma visited the quarantine venue along with officials to monitor their discharge.

A group of 391 students had arrived here from Kota in 17 buses on April 27 and the boys were quarantined at Sarusajai Stadium and the girls in three hotels. The minister also tweeted that 44 students from Assam studying in Mewar University, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan are returning to Assam in two buses.

They have all the "requisite permissions and passes from the state government. They may please be allowed unhindered travel", the minister said..