Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases 43

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:54 IST
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases 43

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 43, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The person who tested positive hails from Goalpara and since "the person is under containment zone, there is no need to fear", the minister tweeted.

Of the total 43 cases, there are ten active cases, one person has died and 32 have been cured and discharged from hospital. This new case has been reported four days after five persons tested COVID-19 positive on April 30-four in Bongaigaon and one in Karimganj.

The four persons from Bongaigaon who tested positive had no history of contact with any Corona infected person which is the first such instance in the state. In Assam, 12,775 people have been tested so far for COVID-19 with 43 of them testing positive, 1968 results are still awaited and the remaining being negative.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 124 students, quarantined at Sarusajai Facility here, were discharged on Tuesday after they tested negative for COVID 19. Sarma visited the quarantine venue along with officials to monitor their discharge.

A group of 391 students had arrived here from Kota in 17 buses on April 27 and the boys were quarantined at Sarusajai Stadium and the girls in three hotels. The minister also tweeted that 44 students from Assam studying in Mewar University, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan are returning to Assam in two buses.

They have all the "requisite permissions and passes from the state government. They may please be allowed unhindered travel", the minister said..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start

A study by French scientists which suggests a man was infected with COVID-19 as early as Dec. 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases, could be important in assessing when and where the new coronavirus emerged, experts sa...

30% spike in liquor sales; industry feels strain on pipeline, asks permission for more shifts

Faced with 20-30 per cent spike in demand after liquor sales were allowed from Monday, the alcoholic beverages industry is asking state governments to allow them to operate more shifts at distilleries. Industry bodies such as the Confederat...

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based International Telecommunicat...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries. Trump made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020