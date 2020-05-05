Truck driver held for trying to ferry labourers to UP

Truck driver held for trying to ferry labourers to UPPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:08 IST
A 41-year-old truck driver wasarrested on Tuesday in Mumbai for trying to ferry 43 migrantsto Uttar Pradesh illegally amidst the coronavirus-inducedlockdown, an official said
The accused Sahadat Yakub Ali has been booked undervarious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while thetruck owner is on the run, he said
Police intercepted the truck in Sewri on suspicion inthe early hours of the day, and found labourers hiding insideit, RAK Marg police station senior inspector Sunil Sohanisaid.
