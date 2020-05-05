Left Menu
Two arrested for snatching mobile phone of security guard

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:31 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a Gangaram Hospital security guard in west Delhi, police said. The accused were wearing T-shirts and carrying the bag of a popular online food home delivery service, they said. Mohan Mishra (19) and Pawan Chauhan (28), both residents of Karawal Nagar, have been arrested, officials said. On April 21, Rikesh Kumar (25), a resident of Inderpuri, called police and informed them that his phone was snatched when he was walking back to his residence around 10 pm, a senior police officer said. Kumar was speaking on his phone when the incident took place, the officer said

After the incident, Mishra and Chauhan fled towards Loha Mandi in Narayana, police said. Kumar tried to chase them, but could not succeed. He also could not read the number plate of the vehicle, they said. During investigation, police started scanning details food delivery agents of the service and based on information collected, identified and arrested the accused persons, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that as online food delivery services were exempted from lockdown orders, Mishra planned to use the delivery company’s bag to evade police checking. Mishra approached one of his acquaintances, who had earlier got himself registered with the company, but was not working for it for some time, police said. The acquaintance gave the his ID and uniform, which has been seized along with a bike and four phones, they said.PTI NIT ANBANB

